Jan 30, 2022, 2:50 PM
COVID-19 kills 44 more Iranians over past 24 hours

Tehran, IRNA – The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 132,424 with 44 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Sunday.

21,996 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 1,209 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 6,102,290 patients out of a total of 6,344,179 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 1,404 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 60,699,381 Iranians have received the first dose and 54,040,089 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 16,877,782 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.

