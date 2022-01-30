Supreme Leader instructs officials to supervise, back economic activities

The Supreme Leader made the remarks in a meeting with domestic manufacturers and businesspeople on Sunday.

He said that authorities have two main tasks: developing a strategic map for the whole country’s industry and centralizing management and guidance.

Ayatollah Khamenei described the unilateral sanctions imposed by the United States on Iran as economic war and said that the war was intended to make Iran’s economy collapse and then make the people stand against the Islamic System.

He also praised manufacturers as the army, the economic officials and entrepreneurs as the officers, and workers as the fighters in this field who alongside each other stood against the enemy.

9416**9417

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish