Iran, Russia agree on direct multimodal transit

Caspian Port in Caspian Sea, northern Iran

Tehran, IRNA - Iran and Russia are going to have direct multimodal transit from the Caspian Port to Astarakhan SEZ Lotus in order to develop and strengthen regional transport and economic cooperation, Iran's Ministry of Roads and Urban Development (RUD) said.

Iran and Russia have agreed on direct transit through Astrakhan Special Economic Zone (SEZ Lotus) and the Caspian Port in Anzali Free Zone, the director-general of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways said during his recent visit to Russia.

Iran's deputy transport minister also mentioned Rasht-Astara Railroad, electrification of Garmsar-Incheh Borun railway, and maintaining 200 locomotives among other projects on the agenda.

An MoU was signed in 2015 between Iran and Russia for cooperation between Anzali Free Zone and Astrakhan Special Economic Zone to develop joint economic cooperation.

