Shia cleric in Ghana appreciates service of Iranian Red Crescent Society

More interactions with IRCS are needed, Hujatul Islam Shaikh Abubakar Kamal-Deen said at Iran’s polyclinic medical center in Ghana.

During his visit to the center, he called for getting familiarized more with the IRCS services.

The Shia cleric expressed content over humanitarian services extended by the Islamic Republic of Iran to some Ghanaian poor people.

He described Islamic Republic of Iran medical center as a powerful health pillar in Ghana.

The IRCS polyclinic medical center in Ghana includes a drugstore, radiology clinic, laboratory, and physiotherapy center; while a number of dentists, gynecologists and optometrists work in Ghana and offer health services there.

