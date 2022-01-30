Iran gains second UIAA ice climbing gold

Safdarian who was in the first and second place in the preliminary and semifinal rounds hit the final match with 9.180 scores, winning the sixth place.

Safdarian also stood in the fifth place in the speed category with a record of 8.09 seconds. He won the gold medal in combined.

Another Iranian ice climber in the tournament Mohsen Beheshti Rad became first in speed category with a record of 6.90 seconds, winning the gold medal and becoming the first non-Russian champion in the history of the field.

