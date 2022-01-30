Falak-ol-Aflak Castle needs consolidation work

Falak-ol-Aflak is a ancient castle located on the top of a large hill with the same name within the city of Khorramabad, the capital of Lorestan Province, Iran. The gigantic castle was built over 1800 years ago during the Sassanid era.



The extraordinary architecture of the castle prompted specialists to describe it as one of the masterpieces of engineering and architecture in the world.



The ancient castle was utilized as a ruling center during the Hasanwayhids and Buyid dynasties; then, it was named Khorramabad castle and during Qajar dynasty its name was changed to Falak-ol-Aflak.



Shapur-Khast or Sabr-Khast fortress, Dezbaz, Khoramabad castle, and ultimately the Falak-ol-Aflak Castle were its names in different eras.



The Falak-ol-Aflak Castle covers approximately an area of 5,300 square meters. The foundations of the castle measure 300 by 400 meters. The castle originally had 12 towers, but only eight remain standing today. The most changes in the ancient structure happened during Safavid and Qajar dynasties.



The unique castle has been registered on Iran's National Heritage List. It has been inscribed on temporary record of the UNESCO World Heritage List.



Monuments, which are registered on the UNESCO list, would be considered as natural and cultural heritage that should be preserved by governments.



Although, the national heritage site has been renovated and consolidated in past years and experts conducted studies on the overhaul of the historical monument, there are some social media speculations that land subsidence may occur in the area that the castle is located, but provincial authorities deny any facts and figures related to the sinking of the earth's surface in this region.



Ramin Ebrahimi, the director of Falak-ol-Aflak Castle, said that there have been seen some cracks on the structure of the castle, which seems very natural for historical monuments, but no equipment has been installed around the castle to monitor if there is any land subsidence.

