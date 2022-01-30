Iran-UAE 2022 WCQ soccer match to have no spectators

The match between Iran and the UAE football teams in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier will be held on Tuesday (Feb 1, 2022) in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium.

Iran's National Headquarters for Coronavirus Control on Saturday announced that the match will be held with no spectators.

With Mehdi Taremi’s goal against Iraq, Iran’s national football team gained a 1-0 victory to qualify for the world cup for the sixth time.

The match was held on Thursday evening, in the seventh week of the preliminary stage of the World Cup, from the first group of Asia, in the presence of about 10,000 people in Azadi stadiums, and ended with a 1-0 victory for Iran.

Subsequently, the Iranian national team gained 19 points to celebrate the fastest ascent in its history to the biggest football event in the world, three weeks before the end of the preliminary matches.

