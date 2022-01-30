Jan 30, 2022, 10:39 AM
Official: 17 countries to attend International Fajr Cup Badminton competitions

Tehran, IRNA – Head of Iran Badminton Federation said 17 countries are to attend the badminton competitions of the International Fajr Cup.

Speaking to IRNA, Mohammad Reza Pouria said that the 30th International Fajr Cup is to be held with participation of Armenia, Australia, Republic of Azerbaijan, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, India, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Portugal, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Indonesia, Iraq, and Iran in city of Shiraz on February 7-11.

He added that 50 men and 21 women will participate in the event.

He noted that the youths competitions will be underway with participation of Armenia, India Azerbaijan, Iraq, and Iran on February 2-5 in Shiraz.

