40th Fajr Film Festival platform for fame-seeking directors

The presence of some new and young directors in this year’s event catches attention of audiences because there are numerous youths among the 22 directors whose films have been accepted to be displayed during the event.



More than half of the directors are young and fame-seeking ones; therefore, the young directors have succeeded in overcoming renowned ones in pre-festival contests.



Nine documentary movies and 10 short films are going to compete in the festival, which will take place in Tehran from February 1 to 11.



The need for paying special attention to social issues of the day provides new directors with the opportunity to put forward their understanding of concerns related to the young generation and reflect them in cinema; therefore, promoting youths in cinematic art is given importance in today’s Iran.



It is clear that the today’s generation of audiences in Iran are not the ones who accept or welcome an artistic work that is not in line with their expectations; thus, the present cinema of the country should pay heed to current social issues and problems.



The Iranian cinema experienced different eras in particular following the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979; there have been various periods, including revolutionary spirit, Iran-Iraq eight-year war, reconstruction period, and social life of new generation.



Although, there are a few prominent and pioneer filmmakers in the 40th Fajr Film Festival, their participation will be a source of reputation for the international event.



It seems that the Iranian cinema industry is on the verge of a fundamental change, which is happening by the hands of young filmmakers.

