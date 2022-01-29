COVID-19 kills 24 more Iranians over past 24 hours

Some 24 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 132,380, Iran's Health Ministry said on Saturday.

11,731 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 754 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 6,098,675 patients out of a total of 6,322,183 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 1,362 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 60,640,498 Iranians have received the first dose and 53,961,998 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 16,441,981 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.

