Iran foreign trade up 34% in Raisi administration

In the first five months of this Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2021 to August 22, 2021), which was the last five months of former President Hassan Rouhani's administration, Iran's non-oil exports stood at 17.661 billion dollars and imports were estimated 16.631 billion dollars; thus, total foreign trade of the country in the last five-month period of the former administration amounted to 34.292 billion dollars.

However, the foreign trade figures from August 23, 2021 to January 20, 2022, which was the first five months of the 13th administration in Tehran, non-oil exports reached 21.102 billion dollars and imports increased to 24.842 billion dollars; so, the total foreign trade stood at 45.944 billion dollars, indicating 34 percent increase in the period.

Moreover, oil export experienced 40 percent increase during the first five months of the Raisi administration due to their efforts to dodge the US-imposed oil sanctions. The oil revenues increased more than 100 percent because of such efforts and a hike in oil prices.

Iran's Economy Minister Ehsan Khandouzi mentioned that the tangible increase of oil export and procurement of currencies for basic needs are among the success made by the administration.

One of the main measures by the administration was the increase of oil export amid the embargo, while Iran and the West have not achieved any agreement regarding removal of sanctions, the minister went on to say.

According to the cabinet member, the administration of President Raisi does not depend people's livelihoods to consensus with world powers.

The new administration in Tehran gives importance to development of foreign trade, especially with neighboring countries in order to evade sanctions.

