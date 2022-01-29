Jan 29, 2022, 10:59 AM
Prominent German Iranologist Heidemarie Koch dies

Heidemarie Koch

Tehran, IRNA - Heidemarie Koch, a prominent German Iranologist, passed away at the age of 78.

Professor Koch was an expert in history of pre-Aryan era and Elam.

Koch was well-known for her archeological researches in the Near East, Iran in particular.

Born in December 1943 in Marburg, a German city, she started studying about Iran at University of Göttingen  in 1972.

Her thesis was titled "The Religious Conditions of the Time of Darius: Investigations with reference to the Elamite Persepolis Tablets." Darius (550-486 BC) was Iran’s Achaemenid King.

As of 1986, Koch taught the course of economy and management of Achaemenid era at University of Marburg, and as of 1995, she taught the ancient history at University of Marburg.

