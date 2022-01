Two Iranian athletes participated in the event and advanced to the final match.

Mohsen Beheshtirad with 6.90 seconds stood on the first position and his Russian rivals grabbed silver and bronze medals.

This is the first time in the history that a non-Russian athlete had received the gold medal in this event.

The semi-final and final matches in lead categories will be held today.

9376**9417

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish