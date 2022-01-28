FM calls for facilitating visa issuance between Iran, Republic of Azerbaijan

During the phone talk, the two sides discussed and exchanged views on the development of mutual cooperation between the two states and regional developments.

In this conversation, Amirabdollahian told his Azeri counterpart that President Raisi has invited the President of Azerbaijan to visit Tehran.

Referring to the recent meeting of Iran, Republic of Azerbaijan’s Presidents, as well as the visit of the Minister of Roads of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Baku and the visit of the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Iran, Amirabdollahian called it a sign of good relations between the two neighboring countries.

Pointing to the joint development agreements and projects as well as other cooperation agreements between the two states, he highlighted the need to pursue these agreements as soon as possible.

Thanking the Republic of Azerbaijan's cooperation in transferring a group of Iranians imprisoned in the country to Iran, Amirabdollahian expressed hope that a joint consular commission between the two countries would be held in Baku soon.

Regarding the good ties between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan, he urged facilitating and expediting the issuance of visas between the two countries, especially for Iranian students and businessmen.

He also referred to the upcoming visit of Iran's parliamentary friendship group to Baku and expressed hope that the cooperation between the parliaments of the two countries would develop and expand in all areas.

Pointing to the visit of the Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to the northern provinces of the country, he stressed the importance of developing cooperation in the border provinces of the two states.

Jeyhun Bayramov, for his part, expressed his satisfaction with the development of cooperation between the two states in recent months and announced the holding of the joint economic commission of the two countries and underscored that they are trying to hold this commission in due time.

The joint economic commission of the two countries will be held, he said adding that they are trying to hold this commission on time.

He also described the recent meeting of the Iranian and Azeri presidents in Ashgabat historic and conveyed the greetings of the President of Azerbaijan to President Raisi.

