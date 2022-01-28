European, Iranian teams continue diplomatic talks in Vienna

Bagheri Kani went to Palais Coburg in Vienna, Austria, to discuss reviving the 2015 nuclear deal and lifting anti-Iran sanctions with Mora and then other top negotiators.

The Vienna talks are also move ahead at expert level concentrating on removal of sanctions.

The head of Iranian delegation held bilateral talks with Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, as well as Enrique Mora in separate session on Thursday.

The negotiations are being held with the aim of finalizing a draft text for consensus and decision-making on outstanding issues.

According to Chinese envoy to the United Nations and other international organizations in Vienna Wang Qun, negotiating delegations have held bilateral and multilateral discussions in a couple of days to narrow down viewpoints on sanctions removal, assurances and verification.

The negotiating teams involved in the Vienna talks continue discussions on verification of future moves by the West on lifting sanctions and giving assurances to avoid potential withdrawal from the JCPOA.

The eighth round of the Vienna talks kicked off on December 12, 2021. The vast majority of delegations are of the opinion that the negotiations are moving forward despite complications on certain issues and political decision-makings.

The Western sides have tried to put forward unfounded deadlines in order to put pressure on Iran, but the Iranian negotiators stood steadfast in facing pressures, noting that Tehran is ready to reach an agreement if the other parties show seriousness to remove illegal sanctions against the Iranian people; so, reaching a final consensus can be achievable in the shortest time possible.

