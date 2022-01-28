President Raisi stresses on development projects in Gilan

During his Friday visit to Gilan province, President Raisi called for finalization of infrastructures in Anzali Free Industrial Zone, including Roll-On Roll-Off (RO/RO) Terminal, railway turntable or wheelhouse to connect railway to port, watchtower of the Caspian Port and railroad in the zone, as soon as possible.

Stressing on the necessity of speeding up the project of connecting the Caspian Port Complex and the Anzali port to Iran’s national railway route at Pirbazar station in Rasht, capital city in Gilan province, the president stated that purchasing RO/RO ships should be put on agenda in order to pave the ground for boosting North-South Transnational Corridor and expanding trade exchanges with Eurasian states.

The chief executive also issued a decree to task Gilan governor general to remove obstacles in the way of implementing third industrial town in Anzali Free Industrial Zone.

Raisi also called for reforming regulations concerning value added tax in the Anzali Free Industrial Zone.

Some cabinet members and provincial officials accompany President Raisi in the one-day trip to Gilan province.