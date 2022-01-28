US team facing disagreements ahead of deciding on Vienna talks

The vast majority of the negotiating teams from Iran, the European Union and the P4+1 group (Britain, France, Russia, China plus Germany) have acknowledged that the Vienna talks are moving forward despite complications on certain issues and the need for making political decisions.

American news website Axios has quoted White House Middle East coordinator Brett McGurk as saying that the US and Iran "are in the ballpark of a possible deal" to return to the 2015 nuclear agreement, while Washington is also prepared for the possibility that the talks may end up in a failure.

Meanwhile, three members of the US’s team in Vienna have left the negotiations in recent days following their disagreements with Robert Malley, Special Envoy for Iran who leads American negotiating team in Vienna on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

NBC News has reported that the US negotiating team in Vienna recently changed, with one key member, Richard Nephew, stepping down as deputy special envoy for Iran.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday that certain members left the US team following differences erupted on taking harsher stance against the Islamic Republic during the indirect talks on lifting anti-Iran sanctions and returning to the JCPOA.

The unprecedented changes in the US delegation shows the Iranian negotiators’ initiatives and seriousness in the Vienna talks pushed the Americans into the corner, proving that Washington have not been successful in leading the negotiations toward the path they seek.

Ned Price, Spokesperson for the United States Department of State, said on Monday that the US is ready to hold talks with Iran directly, adding that direct interaction with Tehran on nuclear and other issues in the form of bilateral and multilateral meetings would be more fruitful.

But the Islamic Republic has time and again announced that direct talks between Washington and Tehran will be possible after the US lifts all anti-Iran sanctions fully and effectively.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian twitted on Thursday that the history of the US’s behaviors shows that American policymakers and rulers are not trustworthy.

The eighth round of the Vienna talks kicked off on December 12, 2021. The negotiating teams continue talks on verification of future moves by the West on lifting sanctions and giving assurances to avoid repeating withdrawal from the JCPOA, which are underlined by the Iranian negotiators.

