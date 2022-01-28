Jan 28, 2022, 10:30 AM
Iranians rejoice qualification for 2022 FIFA World Cup

Tehran, IRNA – People across Iran including those residing in Tehran, the Iranian capital, have shown jubilation in streets following Iranian national football team’s victory over their Iraqi rivals and qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

After the Iranian football team defeated Iraq 1-0, people poured into streets of the capital Thursday night. Squares and streets such as Valiasr, Tajrish and Azadi were among the most important places, where Tehranis came together in a winter night to share their joy with each other.
Cold winter forced some people inside their cars to move Iran’s flag, wile others dared the cold weather and took part on sidewalks celebrations. Some jubilant people spread sweets as well.
Rainy weather could not stop people from bringing their families and friends into streets to celebrate the victory.
Azadi Stadium was floodlighted that illuminated the sky of western districts of Tehran.
Projection mapping of Tehran's Azadi Tower was carried out with picture of Iran’s flag.

