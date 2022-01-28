My contract with Iran national team to continue till 2023: Dragan Skocic

The Croatian head coach said that many people commented on the contract in last two years; however, the contract will continue until 2023.

“I knew that I should prove myself and the continuation of the contract depends on the success of the Iranian national team,” Skocic said, adding that “I plan to contribute to Iran in the world cup.”

Iran’s national football team defeated Iraq 1-0 on Thursday to be qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Mehdi Taremi scored the only goal of the match.

Skocic also said that he is very happy that the Iranian national team qualified for the world cup, congratulating the Iranian people for such a swift qualification.

Pointing to problems ahead of the Thursday match, the Croatian head coach noted that both the Iranians and their rivals have had some problems; for example, European football players have arrived very late before the competition, but the victory has turned them into sweet memory.

As to hardships prior to the qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, he said that there have been numerous hard times, including the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic; therefore, the Iranian national team could not lose even on score, which was the hardest time, but he was sure that the Iranian football players are extraordinary and they can succeed in the matches through world cup.

“Several people undermined me and did not pay heed to my competency, but I proved myself today,” Skocic noted.

He also congratulated families of the Iranian martyrs along with other Iranians for such a victory in Iran’s football history.

