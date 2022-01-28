FIFA publishes photo of prominent Iranian football legends

Iranian football players could book their place in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Thursday, following the Iranians thrashed Iraq in their fastest qualification for the world cup in Iran’s football history.

With Thursday win, Iran could secure place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

FIFA published an interesting picture of Iranian football legends such as Ali Daei, Ali Karimi, Mehdi Mahdavikia and Javad Nekunam. The photo illustrates jubilation following Hamid Estili’s memorable goal against the US in 1998 FIFA World Cup.

The FIFA published a caption for the picture, describing that: Look at next generation who follow up your path. Iran’s football legends celebrated the sixth qualification of the national team for the world cup.

1424

Follow us on twitter@IrnaEnglish