Iran calls for UN's immediate action to halt killing of defenseless Yemenis

Ali Asghar Khaji urged the United Nations and all international human rights bodies to take immediate measures to condemn these atrocities that violate international law.

Ali Asghar Khaji also stated in the message that as the experience of the past seven years has shown, it is quite clear that sanctions, military conflicts and the killing of people cannot lead to resolving the Yemeni crisis.

The solution would be lifting the siege of the oppressed people of Yemen, stopping military operations and respecting the independence and sovereignty of the Yemeni people, he added.

1424

