COVID-19 kills 30 more Iranians over past 24 hours

Some 30 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 132,333, Iran's Health Ministry said on Thursday.

14,285 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 836 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 6,091,880 patients out of a total of 6,293,695 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 1,294 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 60,601,957 Iranians have received the first dose and 53,873,978 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 15,936,852 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.

