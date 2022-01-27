Jan 27, 2022, 12:52 PM
Iran, Uzbekistan to develop transit ties

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian and Uzbek officials in a meeting expressed readiness to strengthen cooperation in transit and transportation, information center of Iran’s Ministry of Roads and Urban Development announced on Thursday.

The meeting attended by the caretaker of Iran’s Ministry of Roads and Urban Development Shahriar Afandizadeh and members of the Uzbek delegation including deputy trade minister of that country.

Also, the unique geographical situation of Iran was highlighted in the meeting and the two discussed use of capacities for improving transit routes in order to foster trade exchange.

Further, the two sides stressed the importance of facilitating trade through capacities of southeastern strategic Iranian port of Chabahar.

