Near 15,000 foreign nationals vaccinated in central Iran

The foreign nationals received the first shot, Ali Ali-Mohammadi has said.

Also, 12,041 of foreign nationals residing in Markazi Province have got the second shot and 870 have received the third dose, the official added.

In a related development, Bureau for Aliens and Foreign Immigrants Affairs of central Iranian province of Isfahan reported in September 2021 that about 7,500 foreign nationals and refugees residing in Isfahan, center of Iran, have been vaccinated against coronavirus.

Since its outbreak in December 2019, the deadly coronavirus through its various variants have killed over 5,640,000 worldwide.

1483**9417

