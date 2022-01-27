Hypocrisy, double-standard policies biggest threat to human rights

Gharibabadi made the description through a Twitter post in reaction to the news about 93 burial sites of indigenous children discovered near a school in Canada.

“Underneath the soil we step on lies the bodies of people who have sacrificed their precious lives during an imposed war whose money and weapons came from the West. Elsewhere in Canada, when you dig the grounds, there you discover the remains of innocent indigenous children!,” the official wrote.

“The biggest threat to human rights comes from hypocrisy, politicisation and double standards.”

1483**9417

