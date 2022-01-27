Iran urges occupiers to leave Syria with no precondition

All the occupying forces and the unwanted foreigners have to exit Syria with no preconditions and no delay, Takht Ravanchi said at the UN Security Council session on the situation of Syria on Wednesday.

The Iranian envoy underlined that Syria’s territorial integrity and national sovereignty are still violated through occupation, and the Zionist regime of Israel’s and terrorists’ aggression.

Syrian people’s problems resulted from occupation, aggression, and illegal and inhuman sanctions imposed by the US and the European countries still continue, the Iranian ambassador stressed.

The Syria crisis should be solved through peaceful ways, under the principles of the international rights, and with respect to the country’s territorial integrity and national sovereignty.

