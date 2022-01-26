Iran reacts to UK foreign secretary's claim

Such irresponsible and unfounded statements are another card in the hollow blame-game of Britain and some Western countries to hide years of their inaction and support the illegal and inhumane US sanctions, Khatibzadeh said.

The Iranian foreign ministry spokesman stressed that using such threadbare statements and empty threats will not reduce Britain’s legal and moral responsibility for the violation of the Iran nuclear deal, JCPOA, nor will they weaken Iran’s determination in the least to achieve a high-quality, lasting and reliable deal that would achieve the interests of the Iranian people.

As it has been repeatedly said, it was only Iran’s strategic patience that paved the way for talks at this stage but it is clear that this window will not remain open forever, he added.

The Iranian foreign ministry spokesman said it is necessary that the other sides do all in their power to not let this last opportunity at the negotiating table pass, instead of doing the same repetitive blame-game and using boring languages, as they themselves know better than anyone else how baseless the languages are.

1424

