Pres. Raisi: Iran ready to provide technical, engineering capabilities to Azerbaijani brothers

Speaking in a meeting with Azerbaijani Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov at noon on Wednesday, President Raisi said that Tehran-Baku ties are not just traditional bilateral relations that exist between other countries, adding, Iran and Azerbaijan are not only "relatives" but the existing relation is based on the deep beliefs of the people of the two countries in common religious principles and has been established throughout history.

Referring to his meeting with the President of Azerbaijan on the sidelines of the ECO Summit in Turkmenistan, President Raisi added that the policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran is extensive cooperation with its neighbors, especially Azerbaijan in the Caucasus, and according to the emphasis made by the Presidents of the two states, the process of developing economic and trade interactions, including transit interactions between the two countries, is accelerating.

In another part of his speech, President Raisi emphasized that Iran's power in the region is security-building, stating that the presence of Takfiri and Daesh forces is not in the interest of the people of the region anywhere. These groups are made by the Americans and the Zionists and have committed criminal acts wherever they are present.

President Raisi pointed out that the Zionist Regime is the enemy of humanity and cannot be a friend of the Muslim nations in any way, and the occupation and aggression of the Zionists in the region and against the Palestinian people is proof of this fact.

He expressed hope that with the conscious presence and planning of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, takfiri currents and those who do not want to reconcile with Muslims will not be able to gain a foothold in the region.

During the meeting, the Minister of Defence of the Republic of Azerbaijan Zakir Hasanov described his meetings and talks with his Iranian counterparts as very useful and fruitful for the future of cooperation.

