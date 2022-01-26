Iran provides 57,000 Iraqi students with education: MSRT Official

Iranian Deputy Science Minister and the head of Students Affairs Organization, Hashem Dadashpour and his Iraqi counterpart Hazem Baqer Taher, met in Tehran on Wednesday to confer on bilateral educational ties between Iran and Iraq.

Referring to common cultural and religious ties between Iran and Iraq, Dadashpour said that Iran feels responsible for all foreign students in the country, especially the Iraqi students, and does its best to remove the obstacles in this field.

Iranian Deputy Science Minister expressed hope that Iran can provide short-term research opportunities for students in the two countries, and said, "To recognize the educational and scientific potentials of the two countries, a joint scientific committee should be formed between Iran and Iraq."

Iraq's Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Hazem Baqer Taher, for his part, in the meeting said that the Iraqi delegation has visited Tehran to broaden bilateral interaction and cooperation between the two countries so that we can solve some of the problems that the Iraqi students face when studying in Iran.

Baqer Taher added that it is an honor that Iraqi foreign students study in Iran, and the Iraqi Ministry of Science intends to announce a new list of Iranian-approved universities in Iraq, and that most of Iran's public universities will be included in this list.

He said that Iraq is ready to offer scholarship to Iranian students,

