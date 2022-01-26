Pundits call for expansion of Iran-Indian subcontinent ties

The participants in the International Conference (Webinar) dubbed the ‘Historical relations of Iran and Indian subcontinent, in the past, Present and the future’ pointed to the importance of Persian Language in strengthening relationships between the Islamic Republic and the subcontinent, urging for enhancing Persian Language courses and increased coordination between Indian and Iranian universities.



The Iranian Society of the Islamic History and National Institute of Historical and Cultural Research (Pakistan) with the collaboration of faculties of Technology and Islamic Studies and Foreign Languages and Literature of the University of Tehran organized the webinar on January 23, 2022.



Ahmad-Reza Khezri, the chairman of the Iranian Society of the Islamic History, referred to the historical and cultural relations between the Indian subcontinent and Iran, calling for signing a memorandum of understanding between the Iranian Society of the Islamic History and Pakistan’s National Institute of Historical and Cultural Research.



Sajid Mahmood Awan, head of Pakistan’s National Institute of Historical and Cultural Research, pointed to 5,000-year-old relations between Iran and the Indian subcontinent, noting that the existence of Persian words in this region as the best proof of the relationship.



Renowned poets such as Muhammad Iqbal Lahori (1877-1938) composed poems in Persian, which indicate the influence of Iranian culture in the Indian subcontinent, Awan argued.



The fact that Iranians have succeeded in preserving their cultural identity in different eras shows dynamics and strength of Persian Language, he added.



Mohammad Iqbal Shahid, the head of Persian Language Department and professor at GC University Lahore, said in the webinar that the Persian Language Department was formed in 1986 concurrent with the establishment of the university for the first time in the Indian subcontinent.



Akhlaq Ahmad Ahan, a professor at Persian Department of the Center of Persian and Central Asian Studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University, pointed to the history of journalism in Persian Language in the Indian subcontinent, noting that he wrote a book on this subject in Urdu, which has been translated into Persian.



Vafa Yazdanmanesh, the scientific secretary of the webinar, urged participants to pay attention not only to the past relations but also to present and future relationships.

He emphasized the key role of universities and research centers in preserving and expanding cultural and historical relations as well as valuable heritage of Persian Language.

