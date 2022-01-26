Iran, Azerbaijan review regional issues

Ashtiani stressed reinforcing relations in defense and security, saying that thanks to historical and cultural commonalities between Iran and Azerbaijan, the two neighbors should develop all-out relations.

Due to their geopolitical position, Iran and Azerbaijan enjoy various capacities for promoting cooperation, he added.

Meanwhile, Hasanov appreciated Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and the Iranian government’s support for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity.

He also lauded Iranian armed forces’ power and capabilities, emphasizing developing bilateral relations.

