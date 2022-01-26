Jan 26, 2022, 10:49 AM
Iran's non-oil export in 10 months rises to $38 billion: Official

Tehran, IRNA - Iran Newspaper reported on Wednesday, quoting head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) Alireza Moghadasi, that new statistics of Iran's foreign trade show that Iran’s non-oil exports in the beginning 10 months of the current Iranian calendar year (starting on 20 March 2021) reached $38.763 billion.

According to Iran Newspaper, the IRICA head wrote that in the mentioned period, Iran has exported over 100 million tons of non-oil products worth $38.763 billion, adding that the weight of exports in the mentioned period also grew by 7% in comparison to the the previous fiscal year.

Moghaddasi added in his remarks that major Iranian export destinations for non-oil goods were Iraq, China, Turkey, the UAE, and Afghanistan. 

He also said in the same period, Iran has imported 33 million tons of non-oil commodities with the value of $41.473 billion, which shows a 34-percent growth in value and a 17-percent rise in weight, year on year.

The United Arab Emirates was the top exporter to Iran in the mentioned period, with China, Turkey, Germany, and Switzerland on the following ranks, Moghaddasi said.

He also said that from the total non-oil imports in the mentioned period, 25 million tons worth $15 billion were basic goods, which indicates an increase of 26% in weight and 56% in value.

Also, in January 18, the IRICA declared that it expects the volume of export to reach 47 billion dollars by the end of the year (March 20, 2022).

