Communications minister: Mali, Iran will begin fruitful cooperation

Minister Harun Mamadu Tore made the comment after visiting the Information and Communications Technological Park of Karaj in a virtual meeting with the officials of that park, announcing that his country needs modern technologies, including the ICT and the Nano technologies, asking for signing memoranda of understanding for technology transfer, sharing experiences, and buying the required facilities.

Mamadu Tore said that his country’s particular demands in the field of technology parks will be announced to the Karaj ICT Park through Iran Embassy in Mali.

The head of the Karaj ICT Park, too, said in the virtual meeting that the park’s area is 22 hectares and some 60 companies that are active in communications, digital economy, and ICT have activities in it.

Mohammad-Ja’far Seddiq-Damqanizadeh said that the active companies in Karaj ICT Park have noticeable capacities and capabilities in information technology field, including being connected to all similar parks in the world through the TAD digital network, turning the park into a player in that scientific field at the international scene.

He said that the stationed companies in the park are ready for expansion of their expertise activities at the service of development of Mali communications network.

Seddiq-Damqanizadeh also invited the Mali communications minister to visit the Karaj ICT Park, and announced readiness for dispatching an expert team to Mali to assess that country’s demands precisely.

