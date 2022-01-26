Exhibition of Iranian handicrafts, photos of tourist attractions held in Pakistan

The cultural event was jointly organized on Tuesday by the Iranian Culture Center and Edwardes College in Peshawar with the support of the Consulate General of Iran.

The opening ceremony of the exhibition was attended by Hamid Reza Qomi, Consul General of Iran, Mehran Eskandarian, Director of Iranian Culture Center in Peshawar, Mohammad Sediqi Zaki, Principal of Edwardes College, and members of media, academics and students.

Director of Iranian Culture Center in Peshawar, while appreciating the cooperation of Edwardes College in organizing the exhibition said the event would help in introducing the rich art, culture and civilization of Iran to Pakistani students and the new generation.

Explaining the objectives of the exhibition, he said unfortunately, the expansion of cyberspace has removed the young generation from the knowledge of their identity and history and has made them suffer with minor issues, so holding such exhibitions is very important.

Mohammad Sediqi Zaki, Principal of Edwardes College while appreciating the efforts of the Iranian Culture Center to hold this magnificent and valuable exhibition, said the presence of the neighboring country as the organizer of this exhibition is a great honor for this college.

Addressing the professors and students, he said this exhibition is a great opportunity to get acquainted and deepen friendly relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran and we hope that younger generation of Pakistan will be able to know about the rich culture and civilization of the neighboring country through this event.

