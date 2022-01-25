Iranian top general: Iran-Azerbaijan military coop. to develop

Major General Bagheri met and held talks with the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on Tuesday in Tehran.

During the meeting, Major General Bagheri expressed hope that Hasanov’s visit to Iran can be a good opportunity to develop and strengthen relations between the two states, especially on defense, technical, and military issues.

He added that they exchanged views on how to provide security and reliable defense for the two states with the cooperation of the armed forces of the two countries.

Pointing to the importance of the current visit, Major General Bagheri noted that the military relations between the two countries will definitely develop significantly and this will lead to the security of both states.

Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, for his part, stated that the Republic of Azerbaijan is very determined in bilateral relations with Iran.

Referring to the significance of the current visit, he highlighted that the relations between the two states will be at a high level after now.

