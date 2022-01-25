Iran, Sweden discuss Yemen issue

During the online meeting on Tuesday, the two sides reviewed the latest developments in Yemen.

They discussed and exchanged views on the areas of joint cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Sweden to help resolve the Yemen crisis and end the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe in the country as quickly as possible.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh condemned the recent air attacks against residential areas in Yemen which have resulted in killing and injuring scores of innocent civilians.

He said that the continuation of military attacks on Yemen with the silence of the international community, the uncontrolled sale of weapons to the aggressors, taking a biased and double-standard approach towards seven years of brutal aggression against the Yemeni people have made it even more difficult to achieve fair peace.

The countries which have provided arms for the aggressors in Yemen and killed Yemeni women and children by equipping them with bombs and weapons of mass destruction are complicit in these crimes and should respond to the public opinion, Khatibzadeh noted.

The Iranian foreign ministry spokesman termed the continuation of blockade and bombing against Yemeni people as lack of serious determination to advance the political settlement for the Yemen crisis and persisting in a destructive military approach, which will result in damaging Yemen and instability in the region.

