The agreement was signed by Iranian Deputy Minister of Road and Urban Development Kheirollah Khademi and his Azeri counterpart Rahman Hummatov.

The signing ceremony was held on the sidelines of a visit to Azerbaijan by Iranian Minister of Road and Urban Development Rostam Qassemi.

The sod-cutting ceremony of the project is scheduled to be participated by the Iranian minister and Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev.

9341**2050

