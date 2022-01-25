Jan 25, 2022, 4:35 PM
Iranian top general: Iran’s policy to develop relations with neighbors

Tehran, IRNA – Chief of Staff of Iran's Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri said on Tuesday that Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan have many commonalities and the policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran is to develop relations with its neighbors while opposing any form of occupation.

Major General Bagheri met and held talks with Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on Tuesday in Tehran.

During the meeting, Major General Bagheri expressed hope that Hasanov’s visit to Iran can be a good opportunity to develop and strengthen relations between the two states, especially on defense, technical, and military issues.

Pointing to the commonalities and closeness in terms of historical, religious, linguistic, and other issues between the two countries, Major General Bagheri noted that the policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran is to develop relations with its neighbors and oppose any occupation.

