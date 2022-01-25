Jan 25, 2022, 3:21 PM
22 Bahman demonstration to be held in Tehran

Tehran, IRNA– Tehran Province Coordination Council on Islamic Propogation (CCOIP) announced that the public demonstration celebrating the anniversary of Islamic Revolution victory would be held on February 11 in the Iranian capital.

CCOIP chief Mohsen Mahmoudi said that notwithstanding the situation regarding the coronavirus spread which made last year’s demonstration cancelled, this year’s demonstration will be held on the due date.

The demonstration was held online last year and only a parade consisting of motorcycles and cars celebrated the occasion.

22 Bahman marks the day of the victory of the Islamic Revolution in February 1979 which led to the collapse of the Shah regime and establishment of the Islamic Republic in Iran.

