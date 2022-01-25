Jan 25, 2022, 2:26 PM
Iran starts COVID-19 vaccination for children

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian Health Ministry has started COVID-19 vaccination for children between 9 and 12, the head of Health Ministry public relations office said.

Speaking to IRNA, Mohammad Hashemi said that children between 9 and 12 can receive Pastocovac and Sinopharm vaccines.

He added that the measure is taken in line with immunizing children against Omicron variant.

Earlier on Monday, the Health Ministry announced that 60,513,855 Iranians have received the first dose and 53,651,657 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 14,856,764 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.

