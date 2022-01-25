Education; at top of Finland, Iran priorities

He said that Finland wants to get help from the Iranian labor force because there is an important link between education, labor and technology, and strengthening this relationship is effective in achieving development."

Kerry Kahiloto added that Helsinki is interested in modern technologies and using the capacity of new entrepreneurs in the field of startups.

That is why she is paying visits to industrial parks near Tehran Capital because big cities are crowded and investing in industrial parks near the capital will be attractive for investors, she added.

The Finnish Ambassador further noted that she will try to advance the recommendation of her country and try to develop ties between the two countries.

Describing the visit of the Finnish president to Iran as a turning point in bilateral ties, she said Finnish Foreign Minister will make a visit to Tehran.

