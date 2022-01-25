Holding honor week for Nezami will highlight his Iranian nationality

Nezami's complete name was Jamal ad-Din Abu Moḥammad Ilyas ibn-Yusof ibn-Zakki. The 12th-century Iranian Muslim poet is considered the greatest epic-romance poet in Persian Literature. His heritage is dearly appreciated by people not only in Iran but also in many West Asian countries.



Mahmoud Shalouie , the deputy Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance, said on Tuesday that the Ministry has held sessions to pay tribute to the great Persian poet and introduce the cultural figure on virtual platforms.



Shalouie noted that the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance's headquarters for organizing Nezami has kicked off preparations, urging all poetry-lovers active in different social media platforms to help make Iranians and other people around the world get acquainted with the great poet.



The deputy minister went on to say that introducing the renowned poet's style and stories to people is of great importance because Nezami succeeded in turning stories into poems in such an inspiring way that his works can be good instance for everyday human lives.



Mehdi Nouralishahi, the head of Public Relations Office of the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance, called for using all social media platforms and media outlets to participate in introducing the well-known poet to all walks of life.



Mohammad-Sadegh Afrasiabi, the deputy chairman of the Center for the Development of Culture and Art in Cyberspace of the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance, said that producing content and sharing information on Nezami Ganjavi via important social media platforms in Iran is an opportunity that should be taken seriously.



The Iranian poet Nezami Ganjavi is mostly known for composing the Khamsa or Panj Ganj, a set of five long narrative poems known as the Khamsa (Quintet or Quinary) of Panj Ganj (Five Treasures).



The Khamsa or Panj Ganj consists of Makhzan-ol-Asrar (The Treasury of Mysteries), Khosrow and Shirin, Leyli and Majnun, Eskandar-Nameh (The Book of Alexander), Haft Peykar (The Seven Beauties). Haft Peykar was translated into English in 1924 by Charles Edward Wilson.



His lyric style was welcomed by other poets such as Amir Khosrow Dehlavi, Khwaju Kermani, and Abdulrahman Jami, who composed some lyric poems as well.

