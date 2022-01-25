Austria eager in broadening interaction with Iranian scholars :Envoy

In a meeting that was held at the Islamic Culture and Communication Organization (ICRO) in Tehran, Dietrich Heim met with the head of ICRO, Mohammad Mehdi Imanipour.

Austrian Ambassador in Tehran and the head of ICRO in the meeting, conferred on the ways of joint cultural cooperation between the two countries.

Dietrich Heim in the meeting, called for broadening joint cultural ties between the two countries, adding that Vienna is so interested in expanding interaction with Iranian scholars.

Calling for the development of religious talks between Iran and Austria, the Envoy said that "we hope to hold the next round of religious talks between Iran and Austria in 2022 hosted by Austria".

Austrian government welcomes expanding ties with the Islamic Culture and Communication Organization in all aspects, he added in the meeting.

The head of the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization (ICRO) Mohammad Mehdi Imanipour, for his part, said that Tehran is ready to provide the necessary opportunities and grounds to introduce a worthy image of Austria in Iran.

The activities of the Cultural Counseling of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Austria can be an important factor in the development of cultural activities of the two countries, Mehdipour said, adding that Austria has a good view among Iranians, and bilateral ties between the two countries can facilitate the potentials.

