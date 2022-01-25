Iran-China-Russia alliance will end West’s hegemony: Chilean expert

Pablo Jofré Leal told in a written interview with IRNA that the recent meeting of Iran and Russia presidents which took place amongst international tensions and the sanctions against Tehran and Moscow was indicative of a strategic vision and pursuit of a sustainable alliance between the two countries.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s trip to Moscow was positive per se and it will have positive political and economic results besides strengthening bilateral ties, Jofré Leal said.

Experts and the media have said forming a group by Iran, China and Russia with a strategic alliance in head is a massive, necessary, and realistic opportunity to defeat the West’s unilateralism and hegemony which has raised the alarm for Washington and its allies, according to the experts.

He also said that such an alliance would have a population of about two billion people, span 29 million square kilometers, and constitute 22 percent of global GDP.

Furthermore, Jofré Leal went on to add, Russia and China are permanent member of the United Nations Security Council with veto right.

Iran, China, and Russia have the required military power and capability to counter any conflict in the sea, on the ground, and in the sky, he said.

The Chilean expert also noted that alliance with China and Russia could help Iran securely export its oil and gas to sanctioned countries - although it wouldn’t deter imposing sanctions itself.

The alliance will also send a message to the European countries participating in the talks to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal that the continuation of their submissive approach towards the US causes more difficulties for them than it might have advantages.

