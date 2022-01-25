Turning point in Africa-Iran ties

Meysam Mirzaei-Tabar, a university professor, wrote in a memo on Iran Newspaper on Monday:

The development is significant because the Islamic Republic of Iran attaches importance to expansion of ties with African states as a necessity in Iran's foreign policy. The continent enjoys broad capacities in different diplomatic, economic and political areas, and utilizing these capabilities can help strengthen geopolitical and geostrategic might of the Islamic Republic.



In a situation that Tehran pursues Look to East policy, it can be said that Africa is a part of the broad East in terms of cultural, economic, and political aspects; thus, the Islamic Republic can develop mutual and multilateral ties with African states.



President Raisi received Togolese Foreign Minister Robert Dussey and accepted credentials of the new ambassadors of Algeria and Brunei Darussalam.



Africa possesses abundant natural resources, which can supply Iran's future demands. Iran is also capable of providing the continent with commodities, technologies, and services.



Officials in Tehran can pay heed to some considerations when it comes to enhancing relationships with African countries. Some states in East Africa are closer to Iran; then, these nations can be prioritized in expansion of cooperation.



In recent years, several international players entered Africa and have been able to gain momentum in economic markets of the continent. Iran's inattention to Africa paved the way for regional and international rivals to have a great share of the vast market.



However, Tehran's policy change and expansion of exchanges with Africans can help Iran to attain more bargaining power in rivalries, collaborations, and interactions at international level.



The African nations respect the Islamic Revolution of Iran because they have a bitter experience in dealing with colonialism. Africans are keen on expanding ties with Iran because they are greatly fond of anti-colonialism and anti-Arrogance characteristics of the Islamic Republic of Iran.



The Islamic Republic wants to develop ties with other countries based on legitimate and accepted mutual interests, refusing colonialist approach in dealing with other nations, so Tehran should pay more attention to Africa and try to enhance ties.

