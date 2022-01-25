Iran FM offers warm wishes to Indian people, gov't

"Warm wishes to my colleague EAM @DrSJaishankar and the Government and People of Republic of India as they celebrate their Republic Day," Amirabdollahian wrote in his Twitter account on Tuesday.

"Will continue to work towards further expansion of all-out relations, bilaterally, regionally and at international fora," he added.

Republic Day is a national holiday in India, when the country marks and celebrates the date on which the Constitution of India came into effect on January 26, 1950, replacing the Government of India Act as the governing document of India and thus, turning the nation into a newly formed republic.

