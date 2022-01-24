Japan envoy: Tokyo favors revival of JCPOA

The Japanese ambassador made the remarks in a meeting with the mayor of Ahvaz.

He reiterated that the development of relations with local organizations is of great significance in diplomacy, which is why visiting Khuzestan province and getting familiarized with this land was included in my work plans.

The Japanese ambassador said that during the previous years, too, he had visited Khuzestan province, adding that Ahvaz has been developed noticeably compared with the previous years.

He referred to Japan-Iran joint economic projects, including the Imam Khomeini Port Petrochemical Plant, as a prominent example, which was developed noticeably after the end of the Iran-Iraqi war.

“Khuzestan province has great potentials for economic investments, including in energy and agricultural fields, which have both been in the focus of attention for us,” he added.

The Japanese ambassador also referred to his country’s cooperation with Iran in management of COVID-19 disease, arguing that it was a very constructive and effective cooperation, including contributing more than 3 million doses of vaccines by Japan to Iran.

He also referred to the occurrence of numerous earthquakes both in Iran and in Japan, arguing that the two countries have jointly worked on fortifying buildings against quakes, and the results of such studies can also be applied in Khuzestan province.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish