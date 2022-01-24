Bagheri Kani meets his Dutch counterpart on sidelines of Vienna talks

The meeting was convened on a request made by the Dutch side at the Representative Office of the Islamic Republic of Iran at the UN Headquarters in Vienna and the two sides spoke on miscellaneous issues, including issues of mutual interest.

The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had earlier noted that such meetings have nothing to do with Iran’s nuclear talks with the P4+1 and the representatives of different countries visit Vienna due to their countries’ own will and based on bilateral agreements, aimed at securing both sides’ national interests.

The eighth round of Vienna negotiations to remove the unlawful sanctions imposed on Iran which began on Monday, December 27, 2021, have according to the negotiating sides progressed and are moving forth.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said here on Monday in his weekly press conference that the Iranian delegation dispatched to Vienna is there to reach a sustainable and dependable agreement on termination of sanctions.

