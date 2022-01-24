Jan 24, 2022, 5:10 PM
Raisi calls for strengthening Iran-Brunei ties

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Monday that "we hope the bilateral cooperation and friendly interactions between Iran and Brunei will further expand into the field of regional and international relations."

Speaking in a meeting with the new ambassador of Brunei Darussalam Haji Ismail bin Haji Abdul Manap, while receiving his credentials before noon on Monday, President Raisi referred to the cultural relations between the two nations, adding that the two countries' relations are rooted in the heartfelt relationship between the two Muslim nations and it is essential to develop political, economic and trade relations between the two countries.

President Raisi stated that in its foreign policy, the Islamic Republic of Iran seeks to expand interaction with all states around the world, especially neighboring and Muslim countries.

We hope that the bilateral cooperation and friendly interactions between Iran and Brunei further expand into the field of regional and international relations between the two countries, he said.

The new ambassador of Brunei Darussalam to Tehran conveyed the greetings of his country's Sultan to President Raisi and said that as the ambassador of Brunei, he will do his best to expand and deepen the relations and cooperation between the two brotherly and friendly nations.

