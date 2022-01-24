Pres. Raisi: Strengthening ties with African states to be pursued more seriously

Speaking on Monday in a meeting with Togolese Foreign Minister Robert Dussey, president Raisi said that African countries have rich and talented natural resources, minerals, and human resources, adding that Tehran seeks comprehensive development of relations with African countries, including Togo, to serve the common interest of the two nations.

Stating that throughout history, Westerners have mainly sought to colonize and exploit the African continent, and today they are pursuing their desires and interests in different forms, president Raisi noted that the efforts of the people of this continent to maintain their independence are valuable and their success depends on the emphasis on national and cultural identity and resistance to extravagance.

The President reiterated that African countries have the necessary capacities for development and prosperity, and the Islamic Republic of Iran supports the independence, progress, and welfare of the African people.

Robert Dussey, for his part, stressed that his country wants to establish wide-ranging and comprehensive relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran, adding that Lomé trusts Tehran's approaches in the development process of relations, and hopes that the policies of development of economic cooperation with Africa boost through mutual partnership.

Condemning the West's tough sanctions against independent states and nations, the Togolese Foreign Minister stressed that Togo seeks joint cooperation with Iran to activate its capabilities in the mutual interest.

3266**7129

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish